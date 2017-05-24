(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fuel System Upgrade

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.24.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin Kates 

    American Forces Network - Misawa

    Misawa Air Base is getting an overhaul of their fuel system. Petty Officer Devin Kates talked to the squadron in charge of the scene.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 06.01.2017 21:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 528964
    VIRIN: 170602-N-VQ947-001
    Filename: DOD_104437264
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel System Upgrade, by PO3 Devin Kates, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #Misawa Air Base #fuel #aircraft

