Misawa Air Base is getting an overhaul of their fuel system. Petty Officer Devin Kates talked to the squadron in charge of the scene.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2017 21:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|528964
|VIRIN:
|170602-N-VQ947-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104437264
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fuel System Upgrade, by PO3 Devin Kates, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
