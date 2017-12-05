(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170412-MIS-MEDICAL_MAINTENANCE

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.12.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    American Forces Network - Misawa

    Precision and accuracy are important when dealing with many types of equipment throughout the military. Petty Officer Dean Cates speaks with maintainers whose equipment can be the difference between life and death. Bio-medical equipment technicians at larger hospitals are responsible for nearly 11,000 pieces of equipment.

    VIDEO INFO

