Precision and accuracy are important when dealing with many types of equipment throughout the military. Petty Officer Dean Cates speaks with maintainers whose equipment can be the difference between life and death. Bio-medical equipment technicians at larger hospitals are responsible for nearly 11,000 pieces of equipment.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2017 22:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|524876
|VIRIN:
|170512-N-RG587-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104365499
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
This work, 170412-MIS-MEDICAL_MAINTENANCE, by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
