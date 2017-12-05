170412-MIS-MEDICAL_MAINTENANCE

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Precision and accuracy are important when dealing with many types of equipment throughout the military. Petty Officer Dean Cates speaks with maintainers whose equipment can be the difference between life and death. Bio-medical equipment technicians at larger hospitals are responsible for nearly 11,000 pieces of equipment.