(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Misawa's PMEL Shop

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.16.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Sarah Mitchell 

    American Forces Network - Misawa

    Sewing begins with threading a needle which takes a fine level of precision. Senior Airman Sarah Mitchell brings us to the 35th Maintenance Squadron to meet some Airmen with real finesse.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 19:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506481
    VIRIN: 170116-F-TF471-001
    Filename: DOD_104017143
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa's PMEL Shop, by SrA Sarah Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base
    PMEL
    SrA Jeffery Lerma
    SrA Jeremy Cruz

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT