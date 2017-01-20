(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Physical Therapy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.20.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Berksteiner 

    American Forces Network - Misawa

    The 35th Medical Group's Physical Therapy department helps base residents heal from any injuries they may sustain in the icy conditions on Misawa Air Base

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 01:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506284
    VIRIN: 170120-N-UY393-001
    Filename: DOD_104015131
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Physical Therapy, by PO3 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    United States Air Force
    Winter

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT