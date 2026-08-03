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    B-Battery, 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment Supports Special Operations During Northern Strike 26-2

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    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake 

    Joint Force Headquarters - West Virginia National Guard

    Soldiers assigned to B Battery, 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment, West Virginia Army National Guard, conduct live-fire exercises in support of the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) during Exercise Northern Strike 26-2 at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2026. The artillery battery responded to a request for indirect fire support as part of a joint training exercise that strengthened fire support integration and battlefield coordination. Northern Strike is an Army sponsored, multi-component, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability to fight and win. Northern Strike 26-2, Michigan's largest and longest joint readiness exercise, is held from Aug. 1 to 15, 2026, at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. This year's exercise will feature around 9,000 participants. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Ari Shuemake)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 22:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017741
    VIRIN: 260804-Z-QC446-5001
    Filename: DOD_111886591
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

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    TAGS

    WVNG
    1/201st FA BN
    NS262
    NorthernStrike26-2

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