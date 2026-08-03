B-Battery, 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment Supports Special Operations During Northern Strike 26-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017741" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to B Battery, 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment, West Virginia Army National Guard, conduct live-fire exercises in support of the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) during Exercise Northern Strike 26-2 at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2026. The artillery battery responded to a request for indirect fire support as part of a joint training exercise that strengthened fire support integration and battlefield coordination. Northern Strike is an Army sponsored, multi-component, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability to fight and win. Northern Strike 26-2, Michigan's largest and longest joint readiness exercise, is held from Aug. 1 to 15, 2026, at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. This year's exercise will feature around 9,000 participants. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Ari Shuemake)