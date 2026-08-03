B-Battery, 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment Supports Special Operations During Northern Strike 26-2

Soldiers assigned to B Battery, 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment, West Virginia Army National Guard, conduct live-fire exercises in support of the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) during Exercise Northern Strike 26-2 at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 4, 2026. The artillery battery responded to a request for indirect fire support as part of a joint training exercise that strengthened fire support integration and battlefield coordination. Northern Strike is an Army sponsored, multi-component, multinational exercise designed to build readiness and enhance interoperability to fight and win. Northern Strike 26-2, Michigan's largest and longest joint readiness exercise, is held from Aug. 1 to 15, 2026, at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. This year's exercise will feature around 9,000 participants. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Ari Shuemake)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 22:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017741
|VIRIN:
|260804-Z-QC446-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111886591
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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