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    35th Aircraft Maintenance Activation

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force 35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron is activated at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 17, 2026. The squadron is the combined effort of both the 13th Fighter Generation Squadron and the 14th Fighter Generation Squadron and will work in unison to achieve the Misawa Air Base's mission set. (U.S. Air Force recording by Senior Airman Adryan Young)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 22:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017414
    VIRIN: 260717-F-WJ251-1001
    Filename: DOD_111881071
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Activation, by SrA Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    activation
    35th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Misawa Air Base
    35th Fighter Wing

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