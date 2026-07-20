USNORTHCOM Completes Combined Arctic Patrol During Operation TUNDRA MERLIN

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Operating under Operation TUNDRA MERLIN, U.S. and Canadian maritime forces successfully concluded a five-day, 800-mile combined sail through the Bering Sea and Bering Strait to strengthen Arctic security, Jul. 20-24.



The allied formation featured the U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Munro (WMSL 755), Storis (WAGB 21), and Fir (WLB 213) sailing alongside the Royal Canadian Navy vessel HMCS Max Bernays.



This combined mission strengthened interoperability between U.S. and Canadian maritime forces while enhancing homeland defense and domain awareness across the Arctic region.