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    USNORTHCOM Completes Combined Arctic Patrol During Operation TUNDRA MERLIN

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    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Video by Alaskan Command Public Affairs 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    Operating under Operation TUNDRA MERLIN, U.S. and Canadian maritime forces successfully concluded a five-day, 800-mile combined sail through the Bering Sea and Bering Strait to strengthen Arctic security, Jul. 20-24.

    The allied formation featured the U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Munro (WMSL 755), Storis (WAGB 21), and Fir (WLB 213) sailing alongside the Royal Canadian Navy vessel HMCS Max Bernays.

    This combined mission strengthened interoperability between U.S. and Canadian maritime forces while enhancing homeland defense and domain awareness across the Arctic region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 18:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017159
    VIRIN: 260721-F-D0506-1003
    Filename: DOD_111876334
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, USNORTHCOM Completes Combined Arctic Patrol During Operation TUNDRA MERLIN, by Alaskan Command Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USNORTHCOM Completes Combined Arctic Patrol During Operation TUNDRA MERLIN

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    TAGS

    Bering Sea
    Homeland Defense
    Bering Strait
    arctic
    Operation TUNDRA MERLIN

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