USNORTHCOM Completes Combined Arctic Patrol During Operation TUNDRA MERLIN

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Storis (WAGB 21), Fir (WLB 213) and Royal Canadian Navy HMCS Max Bernays (AOPV 432) sail alongside each other during a combined sail in support of Operation TUNDRA MERLIN in the Bering Sea, July 21, 2026. The combined sail reinforces the enduring maritime partnership between the United States and Canada while enhancing interoperability and regional security in the Arctic. The bilateral maritime maneuvers advanced the strategic objectives of OTM by aligning defense postures in the critical Arctic gateway. This cooperative sail cultivated a highly integrated warfighting team, ensuring that both nations remain prepared to respond rapidly to any threat to homeland sovereignty. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Storis (WAGB 21), Fir (WLB 213) and Royal Canadian Navy HMCS...... read more read more

Operating under Operation TUNDRA MERLIN, U.S. and Canadian maritime forces successfully concluded a five-day, 800-mile combined sail through the Bering Sea and Bering Strait to strengthen Arctic security, Jul. 20-24.

The allied formation featured the U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Munro (WMSL 755), Storis (WAGB 21), and Fir (WLB 213) sailing alongside the Royal Canadian Navy vessel HMCS Max Bernays.

This combined mission strengthened interoperability between U.S. and Canadian maritime forces while enhancing homeland defense and domain awareness across the Arctic region.