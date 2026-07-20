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    USNORTHCOM Completes Combined Arctic Patrol During Operation TUNDRA MERLIN

    USNORTHCOM Completes Combined Arctic Patrol During Operation TUNDRA MERLIN

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Storis (WAGB 21), Fir (WLB 213) and Royal Canadian Navy HMCS...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Story by Alaskan Command Public Affairs 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    Operating under Operation TUNDRA MERLIN, U.S. and Canadian maritime forces successfully concluded a five-day, 800-mile combined sail through the Bering Sea and Bering Strait to strengthen Arctic security, Jul. 20-24.

    The allied formation featured the U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Munro (WMSL 755), Storis (WAGB 21), and Fir (WLB 213) sailing alongside the Royal Canadian Navy vessel HMCS Max Bernays.

    This combined mission strengthened interoperability between U.S. and Canadian maritime forces while enhancing homeland defense and domain awareness across the Arctic region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 16:20
    Story ID: 571289
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 43
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USNORTHCOM Completes Combined Arctic Patrol During Operation TUNDRA MERLIN, by Alaskan Command Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USNORTHCOM Completes Combined Arctic Patrol During Operation TUNDRA MERLIN
    USNORTHCOM Completes Combined Arctic Patrol During Operation TUNDRA MERLIN

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    TAGS

    homeland-defense
    arctic
    us-coast-guard-arctic-district
    operation-tundra-merlin
    royal-canadian-navy-vessel-hmcs-max-bernays

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