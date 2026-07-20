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    Pacific Update: Misawa Tanabata Festival

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    JAPAN

    07.24.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig and Seaman John Paul Cavada

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa City residents and Misawa Air Base service members and their families enjoyed the festivities during the annual Tanabata festival. Festivals like this one give American service members a chance to learn and enjoy the cultural traditions of Japan while forming bonds with the local community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 19:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1016997
    VIRIN: 260724-F-EU981-7584
    Filename: DOD_111874180
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update: Misawa Tanabata Festival, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig and SN John Paul Cavada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Misawa
    Tanabata
    AFN
    Misawa Air Base

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