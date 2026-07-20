Misawa City residents and Misawa Air Base service members and their families enjoyed the festivities during the annual Tanabata festival. Festivals like this one give American service members a chance to learn and enjoy the cultural traditions of Japan while forming bonds with the local community.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 19:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1016997
|VIRIN:
|260724-F-EU981-7584
|Filename:
|DOD_111874180
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: Misawa Tanabata Festival, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig and SN John Paul Cavada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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