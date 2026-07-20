Servicemembers assigned to AFN Misawa learn how to vote overseas at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July, 15, 2026. The purpose of this video is to inform the viewer how to vote when living overseas
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 02:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1015830
|VIRIN:
|260715-N-CK730-9411
|Filename:
|DOD_111857363
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VOTING OVERSEAS SPOT, by PO3 Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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