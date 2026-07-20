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    VOTING OVERSEAS SPOT

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    AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.14.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    Servicemembers assigned to AFN Misawa learn how to vote overseas at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July, 15, 2026. The purpose of this video is to inform the viewer how to vote when living overseas

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 02:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1015830
    VIRIN: 260715-N-CK730-9411
    Filename: DOD_111857363
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VOTING OVERSEAS SPOT, by PO3 Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    voting overseas
    AFN
    Misawa Air Base

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