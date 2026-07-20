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    Beach Cleanup July 2026

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    AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.16.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. SSGT Stephen Terrick hosted a beach cleanup event at Veedol Beach on July 17th 2026.The purpose of the beach cleanup was to give back to the community and work alongside the local residents. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.23.2026 01:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1015827
    VIRIN: 260717-N-CK730-6267
    Filename: DOD_111857336
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beach Cleanup July 2026, by PO3 Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Misawa
    Beach Cleanup
    AFN

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