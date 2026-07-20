U.S. SSGT Stephen Terrick hosted a beach cleanup event at Veedol Beach on July 17th 2026.The purpose of the beach cleanup was to give back to the community and work alongside the local residents. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2026 01:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1015827
|VIRIN:
|260717-N-CK730-6267
|Filename:
|DOD_111857336
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beach Cleanup July 2026, by PO3 Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.