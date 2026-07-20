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    B-Roll: W.Va. National Guard assists in Upshur, Pleasants, and Lewis Counties flood response efforts

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    BUCKHANNON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake 

    Joint Force Headquarters - West Virginia National Guard

    Members of the West Virginia National Guard conduct flood response missions in Upshur, Pleasants, and Lewis Counties, West Virginia, on July 22, 2026. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency for all 55 counties. WVNG aerial assets assist in conducting damage assessments. (U.S. Army National Guard B-Roll Package by Sgt. 1st Class Ari Shuemake)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 17:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1015791
    VIRIN: 260722-Z-QC446-5001
    Filename: DOD_111856651
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: BUCKHANNON, WEST VIRGINIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, B-Roll: W.Va. National Guard assists in Upshur, Pleasants, and Lewis Counties flood response efforts, by SFC Ariana Shuemake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    130th Airlift Wing
    WVNG
    StateActiveDuty
    FloodResponse

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