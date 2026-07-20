Members of the West Virginia National Guard conduct flood response missions in Upshur, Pleasants, and Lewis Counties, West Virginia, on July 22, 2026. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency for all 55 counties. WVNG aerial assets assist in conducting damage assessments. (U.S. Army National Guard B-Roll Package by Sgt. 1st Class Ari Shuemake)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2026 17:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1015791
|VIRIN:
|260722-Z-QC446-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_111856651
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|BUCKHANNON, WEST VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: W.Va. National Guard assists in Upshur, Pleasants, and Lewis Counties flood response efforts, by SFC Ariana Shuemake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.