Misawa, Japan (July 17, 2026) - Spotlight covering summer grilling safety. This video serves to ensure food safety and fire safety. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 00:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1015054
|VIRIN:
|260717-N-VG692-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111845489
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Summer Grilling Safety 2026, by SN John Paul Cavada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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