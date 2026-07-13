(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Summer Grilling Safety 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.16.2026

    Video by Seaman John Paul Cavada 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa, Japan (July 17, 2026) - Spotlight covering summer grilling safety. This video serves to ensure food safety and fire safety. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 00:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1015054
    VIRIN: 260717-N-VG692-1000
    Filename: DOD_111845489
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Grilling Safety 2026, by SN John Paul Cavada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video