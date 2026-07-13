Interview: U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Herinah Asaah speaks about the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1014796" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Herinah Asaah, religious affairs senior enlisted leader for U.S. Africa Command, speaks about the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS) at the Ghana Air Force Aviation College, Burma Camp, Accra, Ghana, July 15, 2026. U.S. and African military chaplains from 10 partner nations gathered for the three-day exchange to discuss methods to support and strengthen service members' spiritual resiliency. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)