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    Interview: U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Herinah Asaah speaks about the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS)

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    ACCRA, GHANA

    07.14.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale 

    U.S. Africa Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Herinah Asaah, religious affairs senior enlisted leader for U.S. Africa Command, speaks about the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS) at the Ghana Air Force Aviation College, Burma Camp, Accra, Ghana, July 15, 2026. U.S. and African military chaplains from 10 partner nations gathered for the three-day exchange to discuss methods to support and strengthen service members' spiritual resiliency. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 15:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1014796
    VIRIN: 260715-F-UM994-5045
    Filename: DOD_111842193
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: ACCRA, GH

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    This work, Interview: U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Herinah Asaah speaks about the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS), by A1C Alexandra Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Chaplains
    Ghana
    AFRICOM
    Africom Chaplains
    WARAS

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