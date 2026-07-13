Interview: U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Herinah Asaah speaks about the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS)

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Herinah Asaah, religious affairs senior enlisted leader for U.S. Africa Command, speaks about the West Africa Religious Affairs Symposium (WARAS) at the Ghana Air Force Aviation College, Burma Camp, Accra, Ghana, July 15, 2026. U.S. and African military chaplains from 10 partner nations gathered for the three-day exchange to discuss methods to support and strengthen service members' spiritual resiliency. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 15:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1014796
|VIRIN:
|260715-F-UM994-5045
|Filename:
|DOD_111842193
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|ACCRA, GH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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