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    U.S. Army commemorates 100th anniversary of 1926 Picatinny Arsenal explosion

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    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Video by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. — U.S. Army officials gathered at Picatinny Arsenal to honor the lives lost in the devastating 1926 explosion with a wreath-laying ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of one of the installation's most significant tragedies.

    The explosion of July 10, 1926, claimed the lives of 19 people and injured dozens more after lightning struck a Navy ammunition storage magazine at the adjacent Lake Denmark Naval Ammunition Depot, triggering a series of massive explosions that spread across the surrounding area, including Picatinny Arsenal.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 13:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1014608
    VIRIN: 260708-A-GY890-1001
    PIN: 000111
    Filename: DOD_111839445
    Length: 01:30:41
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US

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