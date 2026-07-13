PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. — U.S. Army officials gathered at Picatinny Arsenal to honor the lives lost in the devastating 1926 explosion with a wreath-laying ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of one of the installation's most significant tragedies.
The explosion of July 10, 1926, claimed the lives of 19 people and injured dozens more after lightning struck a Navy ammunition storage magazine at the adjacent Lake Denmark Naval Ammunition Depot, triggering a series of massive explosions that spread across the surrounding area, including Picatinny Arsenal.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 13:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1014608
|VIRIN:
|260708-A-GY890-1001
|PIN:
|000111
|Filename:
|DOD_111839445
|Length:
|01:30:41
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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U.S. Army commemorates 100th anniversary of 1926 Picatinny Arsenal explosion
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