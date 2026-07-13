U.S. Army commemorates 100th anniversary of 1926 Picatinny Arsenal explosion

Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. — U.S. Army officials gathered at Picatinny Arsenal on July...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. — U.S. Army officials gathered at Picatinny Arsenal on July 10 to honor the lives lost in the devastating 1926 explosion with a wreath-laying ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of one of the installation's most significant tragedies. The explosion of July 10, 1926, claimed the lives of 19 people and injured dozens more after lightning struck a Navy ammunition storage magazine at the adjacent Lake Denmark Naval Ammunition Depot, triggering a series of massive explosions that spread across the surrounding area, including Picatinny Arsenal. U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes see less | View Image Page

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. — U.S. Army officials gathered at Picatinny Arsenal on July 10 to honor the lives lost in the devastating 1926 explosion with a wreath-laying ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of one of the installation's most significant tragedies.



The explosion of July 10, 1926, claimed the lives of 19 people and injured dozens more after lightning struck a Navy ammunition storage magazine at the adjacent Lake Denmark Naval Ammunition Depot, triggering a series of massive explosions that spread across the surrounding area, including Picatinny Arsenal.



The blasts destroyed buildings, scattered unexploded ordnance across the installation, and prompted one of the most significant reviews of explosives safety in U.S. military history. The tragedy ultimately led to sweeping changes in ammunition storage, explosives handling, and safety regulations, including the establishment of what is now the Department of War Explosives Safety Board, helping shape the standards that continue to protect military personnel and civilian workers today.



Military leaders, civilian officials, and members of the Picatinny community assembled at the memorial site located outside the Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment Headquarters, to reflect on the lives of those killed in the catastrophic blast and recognize the lasting impact the event had on the Army's approach to ammunition production and workplace safety. 12 of the 19 killed in the tragedy were U.S. Marines. The explosion also claimed the lives of four Sailors, one Soldier, and two Civilians.



Tracy Wadhams, great-granddaughter of Ida Wadhams, one of the two civilian casualties in the explosion, laid a wreath at the foot of the monument after a Marine bugler played Taps as a tribute to those who lost their lives while serving the nation through their work at the arsenal.



The commemoration concluded a series of events recognizing the centennial of the explosion. Two days earlier, on July 8, Picatinny Arsenal hosted a separate educational ceremony for the workforce, retirees, and family members. The event featured a historical presentation detailing the circumstances that led to the explosion, the immediate response to the disaster, and the extensive investigations that followed.



The presentation also highlighted the significant safety reforms implemented in the years after the tragedy. Those changes transformed explosives manufacturing practices and established safety standards that continue to influence Army operations today, helping ensure that a similar incident never occurs again.



Also attending the ceremony was the extended family of Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Norman F. Ramsey, who commanded Picatinny Arsenal while serving at the rank of major at the time of the explosion a century ago.



Following remarks from Maj. Gen. Christopher D. Schneider, current Picatinny Arsenal Commanding General, Ramsey’s granddaughter, Margaret Kasschau, read a letter from her grandmother Minna, recounting the tragedy as it unfolded.



Officials emphasized that remembering the events of 1926 is about more than honoring history—it is also about reinforcing the Army's enduring commitment to protecting its workforce through continuous improvements in safety, risk management, and operational excellence.



“History teaches us that great institutions are often shaped not only by their successes, but also by the challenges they overcome,” Schneider said.



“As we commemorate this centennial, we recognize that our responsibility extends beyond remembering the past,” the general stated. “We owe it to those who came before us to continue advancing safety, innovation, and excellence. Every improvement in engineering, every safety inspection, every training exercise, and every lesson shared carries forward the legacy of those affected in 1926.”



The [Picatinny Arsenal Historical Society](https://picatinny-arsenal-historical-society.square.site/), a 501 (c) 3 non–profit organization committed to educating the public about the history of Picatinny Arsenal and preserving the memory of the contributions of its historic workforce to the defense of the United States of America, coordinated the events with the assistance of Picatinny Arsenal employees and friends and family members of those impacted by the 1926 explosion.