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    Lights on The Lake 2026

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.03.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base holds the annual Lights on the Lake event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2026. The event was to celebrate America's independence along with it being America's 250th birthday. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adryan Young)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.10.2026 02:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1014229
    VIRIN: 260704-F-WJ251-1001
    Filename: DOD_111832102
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lights on The Lake 2026, by SrA Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    4th Of July
    AFN Misawa
    Misawa Air Base
    America 250

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