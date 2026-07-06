Misawa Air Base holds the annual Lights on the Lake event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2026. The event was to celebrate America's independence along with it being America's 250th birthday. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2026 02:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1014229
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-WJ251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111832102
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lights on The Lake 2026, by SrA Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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