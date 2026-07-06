Misawa Air Base holds the annual Lights on the Lake event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2026. The event was to celebrate America's independence along with it being America's 250th birthday. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2026 21:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1014205
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-WJ251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111831769
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lights on The Lake 2026, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.