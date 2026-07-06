Misawa Mudder 2026

The 35th Fighter Wing hosted its annual Misawa Mudder Event, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2026. The event was a 5k run through muddy obstacle courses. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2026 20:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1014041
|VIRIN:
|260703-N-CK730-1233
|Filename:
|DOD_111828902
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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