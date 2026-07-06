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    Misawa Mudder 2026

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    AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    The 35th Fighter Wing hosted its annual Misawa Mudder Event, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 4, 2026. The event was a 5k run through muddy obstacle courses. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.08.2026 20:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1014041
    VIRIN: 260703-N-CK730-1233
    Filename: DOD_111828902
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Mudder 2026, by PO3 Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Misawa
    Misawa Air Base
    misawa mudder

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