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    Summer Safety in the Pacific

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    JAPAN

    06.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    There's a lot to be aware of during the Summer season, so follow these tips to make sure you stay safe and healthy during the sunny and hot days to come.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 02:42
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1013250
    VIRIN: 260630-F-EU981-7043
    Filename: DOD_111815602
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Summer Safety in the Pacific, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Summer Safety
    AFN Pacific
    PACAF

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