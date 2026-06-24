Pacific Trends performs at Misawa

U.S. Air Force Pacific Air Force Band performs at the Misawa Civic Center at Misawa, Japan, June 20, 2026. This event was to show the partnership between U.S. servicemembers and our host nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2026 02:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1012432
|VIRIN:
|260625-F-WJ251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111801057
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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