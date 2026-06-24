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    Pacific Trends performs at Misawa

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.19.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Pacific Air Force Band performs at the Misawa Civic Center at Misawa, Japan, June 20, 2026. This event was to show the partnership between U.S. servicemembers and our host nation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adryan Young)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.26.2026 02:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1012432
    VIRIN: 260625-F-WJ251-1001
    Filename: DOD_111801057
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Pacific Trends performs at Misawa, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Pacific Band
    Pacific Trends
    partnership
    Misawa Air Base

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