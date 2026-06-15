U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Daniel Adams, a trumpet player with the 300th Army Band, 63rd Readiness Division, based in Bell, California, discusses his plans to continue serving and reflects on receiving the Finley R. Hamilton Outstanding Military Musician Award during an interview at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, June 16, 2026. The feature highlights Adams' service as a reservist and includes footage of him performing during a parade with the 300th Army Band and with his pop cover band, "Off The Record," at Disneyland. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 19:27
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1011109
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-RP020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111776850
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 300th Army Band's Staff Sgt. Daniel Adams Reflects on Service at Disneyland and Musical Achievements, by SGT Samuel DeAngelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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