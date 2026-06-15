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    300th Army Band's Staff Sgt. Daniel Adams Reflects on Service at Disneyland and Musical Achievements

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    ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo 

    201st TPASE

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Daniel Adams, a trumpet player with the 300th Army Band, 63rd Readiness Division, based in Bell, California, discusses his plans to continue serving and reflects on receiving the Finley R. Hamilton Outstanding Military Musician Award during an interview at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, June 16, 2026. The feature highlights Adams' service as a reservist and includes footage of him performing during a parade with the 300th Army Band and with his pop cover band, "Off The Record," at Disneyland. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 19:27
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1011109
    VIRIN: 260613-A-RP020-1001
    Filename: DOD_111776850
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 300th Army Band's Staff Sgt. Daniel Adams Reflects on Service at Disneyland and Musical Achievements, by SGT Samuel DeAngelo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Disneyland
    300th Army Band
    63rd Readiness Division
    Army Reserve
    Finley R. Hamilton Outstanding Military Musician Award

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