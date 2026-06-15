300th Army Band's Staff Sgt. Daniel Adams Reflects on Service at Disneyland and Musical Achievements

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1011109" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Daniel Adams, a trumpet player with the 300th Army Band, 63rd Readiness Division, based in Bell, California, discusses his plans to continue serving and reflects on receiving the Finley R. Hamilton Outstanding Military Musician Award during an interview at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, June 16, 2026. The feature highlights Adams' service as a reservist and includes footage of him performing during a parade with the 300th Army Band and with his pop cover band, "Off The Record," at Disneyland. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel DeAngelo)