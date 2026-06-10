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    PACUP - Misawa Stars 2026

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.29.2026

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa, Japan (June 11, 2026) - Participants competed in Misawa Stars on May 30th, 2026, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Misawa Stars showcases the talents of military, civilian and Japanese personnel who compete among multiple performances for a grand prize. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 21:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1010360
    VIRIN: 260530-D-D0422-6274
    Filename: DOD_111765448
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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    AFN Misawa
    Misawa Air Base
    Misawa Stars 2026

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