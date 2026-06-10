PACUP - Misawa Stars 2026

Misawa, Japan (June 11, 2026) - Participants competed in Misawa Stars on May 30th, 2026, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Misawa Stars showcases the talents of military, civilian and Japanese personnel who compete among multiple performances for a grand prize. (Video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman John Paul Cavada)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 21:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1010360
|VIRIN:
|260530-D-D0422-6274
|Filename:
|DOD_111765448
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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