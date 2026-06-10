Bear Safety and Awareness in Japan - AFN Misawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1010352" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Bear sightings across mainland Japan and Hokkaido have increased in recent years. Follow these steps to help avoid contact with bears and if you happen to see one, report it to local authorities immediately.