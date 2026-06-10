Bear sightings across mainland Japan and Hokkaido have increased in recent years. Follow these steps to help avoid contact with bears and if you happen to see one, report it to local authorities immediately.
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 19:52
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1010352
|VIRIN:
|260531-F-EU981-3380
|Filename:
|DOD_111765309
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bear Safety and Awareness in Japan - AFN Misawa, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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