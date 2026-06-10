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    Bear Safety and Awareness in Japan - AFN Misawa

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    JAPAN

    05.31.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Bear sightings across mainland Japan and Hokkaido have increased in recent years. Follow these steps to help avoid contact with bears and if you happen to see one, report it to local authorities immediately.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.10.2026 19:52
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1010352
    VIRIN: 260531-F-EU981-3380
    Filename: DOD_111765309
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bear Safety and Awareness in Japan - AFN Misawa, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AFN Misawa
    Misawa Air Base
    Bear Safety
    Japanese Black Bear
    Ussuri Brown Bear

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