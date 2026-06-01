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    Radio Around The Region: Commander's Open Line with AFN Misawa

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    JAPAN

    05.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Col. Paul Davidson and CMSgt David Najera from the 35th Fighter Wing joined us in the studio to discuss the upcoming change of command season and how we'll miss the outgoing leadership as they move on to new opportunities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 23:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1009026
    VIRIN: 260528-F-EU981-5836
    Filename: DOD_111744311
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Radio Around The Region: Commander's Open Line with AFN Misawa, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    AFN Misawa
    commander's open line
    Change of Command

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