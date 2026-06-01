Radio Around The Region: Commander's Open Line with AFN Misawa

Col. Paul Davidson and CMSgt David Najera from the 35th Fighter Wing joined us in the studio to discuss the upcoming change of command season and how we'll miss the outgoing leadership as they move on to new opportunities.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 23:45
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1009026
|VIRIN:
|260528-F-EU981-5836
|Filename:
|DOD_111744311
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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