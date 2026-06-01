Radio Around The Region: Commander's Open Line with AFN Misawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1009026" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Col. Paul Davidson and CMSgt David Najera from the 35th Fighter Wing joined us in the studio to discuss the upcoming change of command season and how we'll miss the outgoing leadership as they move on to new opportunities.