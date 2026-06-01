126th Infantry Regiment Cold Load Training

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, conduct cold load training aboard UH-60M Black Hawks at Camp Grayling, Michigan, May 30, 2026. The Soldiers conducted the training in preparation for Operation Iron Bessemer, during annual training. Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kaitlyn Jernigan)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 09:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1008900
|VIRIN:
|260530-Z-SP972-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111742027
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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