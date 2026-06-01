Spc. Taylor Johnson 3-126th Infantry Battalion Interview

U.S Army Spc. Taylor Johnson, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, speaks on his experience conducting Operation Iron Bessemer at Camp Grayling, Michigan, May 31, 2026. Operation Iron Bessemer is a morale-boosting exercise aimed at sharpening tactical capabilities, completed during annual training. Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kaitlyn Jernigan)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 09:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1008897
|VIRIN:
|260530-Z-SP972-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111742017
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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