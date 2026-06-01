3-126th Operation Iron Bessemer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008894" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, conduct Operation Iron Bessemer at Camp Grayling, Michigan, May 31, 2026. Operation Iron Bessemer is a morale-boosting exercise aimed at sharpening tactical capabilities, completed during annual training. Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kaitlyn Jernigan)