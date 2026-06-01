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    3-126th Operation Iron Bessemer

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    GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2026

    Video by Sgt. Kaitlyn Jernigan 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, conduct Operation Iron Bessemer at Camp Grayling, Michigan, May 31, 2026. Operation Iron Bessemer is a morale-boosting exercise aimed at sharpening tactical capabilities, completed during annual training. Annual training is the two-week yearly training period conducted by all National Guard members to ensure mission-readiness by improving the skill level of Soldiers and Airmen with military duties.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kaitlyn Jernigan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1008894
    VIRIN: 260531-Z-SP972-1001
    Filename: DOD_111742002
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US

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    This work, 3-126th Operation Iron Bessemer, by SGT Kaitlyn Jernigan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Camp Grayling; Michigan National Guard; Annual Training; MINGAT26

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