U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Athicha Yommana explains the importance of a women's self defense class that took place at Misawa Air Base, JA, May 27, 2026. This event was a march of women's health promotion event. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 01:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1008868
|VIRIN:
|260527-N-WF663-4186
|Filename:
|DOD_111741598
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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