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    Women's Self Defense Class

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    JAPAN

    05.26.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Athicha Yommana explains the importance of a women's self defense class that took place at Misawa Air Base, JA, May 27, 2026. This event was a march of women's health promotion event. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 01:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1008868
    VIRIN: 260527-N-WF663-4186
    Filename: DOD_111741598
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Women's Self Defense Class, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    class
    event
    defense

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