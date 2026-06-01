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    Japan Road Tax 2026

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    JAPAN

    03.31.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    Video is about road tax in Japan. This is an annual event that military members and their families much pay every year. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 01:26
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1008867
    VIRIN: 260401-N-WF663-7721
    Filename: DOD_111741589
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Road Tax 2026, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Road Tax
    japan
    vehicles

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