Video is about road tax in Japan. This is an annual event that military members and their families much pay every year. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 01:26
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1008867
|VIRIN:
|260401-N-WF663-7721
|Filename:
|DOD_111741589
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Japan Road Tax 2026, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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