Video is about the documents drivers are required to have while driving in Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2026 01:26
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1008866
|VIRIN:
|260303-N-WF663-1940
|Filename:
|DOD_111741588
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vehicle Documents Japan, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.