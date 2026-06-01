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    Vehicle Documents Japan

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    JAPAN

    03.02.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    Video is about the documents drivers are required to have while driving in Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.02.2026 01:26
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1008866
    VIRIN: 260303-N-WF663-1940
    Filename: DOD_111741588
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vehicle Documents Japan, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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