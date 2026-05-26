In this series we take a look at the history of the Wild Weasel mission and the aircraft that established the "first in and last out" mission. In part four, we take a look at the F-16 Fighting Falcon that inherited the Wild Weasel mission at Misawa Air Base under the 35th Fighter Wing. We also take a look at the next generation F-35A Lightning II's that are next in line and made for the job.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2026 02:10
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1008724
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-EU981-9051
|Filename:
|DOD_111739171
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wild Weasel History: The Future, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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