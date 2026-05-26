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    Wild Weasel History: The Future

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    JAPAN

    05.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    In this series we take a look at the history of the Wild Weasel mission and the aircraft that established the "first in and last out" mission. In part four, we take a look at the F-16 Fighting Falcon that inherited the Wild Weasel mission at Misawa Air Base under the 35th Fighter Wing. We also take a look at the next generation F-35A Lightning II's that are next in line and made for the job.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.01.2026 02:10
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1008724
    VIRIN: 260512-F-EU981-9051
    Filename: DOD_111739171
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Wild Weasel History: The Future, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa Air Base
    Wild Weasel History

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