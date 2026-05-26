Commander's Open Line May 14

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1008548" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Col. Winston Laslie, commander of 35th Medical Group, speaks with U.S. Navy Seaman John-Paul Cavada, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Misawa (AFN), during a radio interview at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2026. During the interview Laslie spoke of changes happening at the medical facility on base as well as how medical specialists are brought to base for the Misawa community during the Commander’s Open Line radio segment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)