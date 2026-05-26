Commander's Open Line May 14

U.S. Air Force Col. Winston Laslie, commander of 35th Medical Group, speaks with U.S. Navy Seaman John-Paul Cavada, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Misawa (AFN), during a radio interview at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2026. During the interview Laslie spoke of changes happening at the medical facility on base as well as how medical specialists are brought to base for the Misawa community during the Commander’s Open Line radio segment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2026 00:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1008548
|VIRIN:
|260514-N-WF663-7258
|Filename:
|DOD_111735348
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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