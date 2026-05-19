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    Heading out to the water this summer?

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    DEFEATED, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Video by Christopher Grissett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Join Park Ranger Ashley Webster from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District as she shares crucial water safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe this season. (USACE Video by Christopher Grissett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 15:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1007905
    VIRIN: 260521-A-IL319-1001
    Filename: DOD_111722110
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: DEFEATED, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Heading out to the water this summer?, by Christopher Grissett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    boating
    Water Safety
    Corps Lakes
    USACE
    recreation

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