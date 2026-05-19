Join Park Ranger Ashley Webster from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District as she shares crucial water safety tips to keep you and your loved ones safe this season. (USACE Video by Christopher Grissett)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 15:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1007905
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-IL319-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111722110
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|DEFEATED, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Heading out to the water this summer?, by Christopher Grissett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Stay alert on Corps lakes and rivers this summer
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