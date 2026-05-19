Stay alert on Corps lakes and rivers this summer

Courtesy Photo | Employees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District wear life jackets May 13, 2026, aboard the Motor Vessel Iroquois on the Cumberland River in Ashland City, Tennessee. The Corps of Engineers encourage the public to wear properly fitted life jackets and boat safely over the Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer recreation season. (USACE Photo by Jamie Lynn) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Employees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District wear life jackets May...... read more read more

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 21, 2026) – As summer recreation kicks off over the Memorial Day weekend across the Cumberland River Basin, officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District are urging visitors to wear life jackets and stay safe recreating on the region’s lakes and rivers.

From boating accidents to drownings caused by strong currents, alcohol use, and the absence of life jackets, water-related fatalities continue to impact families and communities each year across middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Officials say many of these incidents could have been prevented through basic safety precautions and increased awareness around the water.

The Cumberland River Basin, home to some of the most visited recreation areas managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, welcomes millions of visitors annually for boating, fishing, swimming, kayaking and camping. Enterprise-wide, the Nashville District’s lakes ranked second overall in visits with 22.5 million total last recreation season.

Popular destinations include Old Hickory Lake, J. Percy Priest Lake, Cheatham Lake, Cordell Hull Lake, and Center Hill Lake in Tennessee, and Lake Cumberland , Laurel River Lake and Martins Fork Lake in Kentucky. Lake Barkley and Dale Hollow Lake are partly located in both states.

Officials say while the waterways provide opportunities for recreation and relaxation, conditions can quickly become dangerous.

“Most of the incidents we respond to are preventable,” said Ashley Webster, A Cordell Hull Lake park ranger. “They usually come down to small decisions made before people ever fully get in the water.”

According to the Nashville District, the leading contributing factors in water-related incidents include not wearing a life jacket, swimming outside designated areas, boating under the influence of alcohol, and failing to recognize changing water conditions such as strong currents, cold water shock and sudden drop-offs.

Water safety experts recommend visitors wear a properly fitted, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket anytime they are on or near the water, especially while boating, kayaking, paddleboarding or fishing near deep or moving water. Officials emphasize that life jackets save lives and should not be stored away for emergencies alone.

Visitors are also encouraged to check weather conditions before heading out, avoid swimming alone, and keep a close watch on children near the water. Even experienced swimmers can struggle against river currents or become exhausted in open water.

The Nashville District also advises boaters to create a float plan before launching, ensure vessels are equipped with required safety gear, and avoid alcohol while operating watercraft. Sudden storms and changing water levels can create hazardous conditions on reservoirs and downstream river sections throughout the basin. Much of Tennessee and Kentucky is experiencing drought conditions, which and there can be underwater rocks and debris that pose hazards to boaters and people recreating in the water.

Officials say understanding the environment is equally important. Water released from dams can rapidly raise river levels and create dangerous currents with little warning. Warning sirens, strobe lights and postage signage near dams and spillways should always be obeyed.

If someone finds themselves in trouble in the water, officials recommend remaining calm and focusing on floating to conserve energy. If another person is struggling, rescuers are urged to avoid entering the water unless properly trained. Instead, use the “reach, throw, row, don’t go” method by extending an object, throwing a floatation device, or using a boat to assist from a safe distance while contacting emergency services immediately.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District continues to promote water safety education across the Cumberland River Basin through public outreach campaigns, ranger programs and partnerships with local emergency agencies ahead of peak recreation season.

Officials stress that practicing water safety is not just a recommendation, but a responsibility shared by everyone enjoying the region’s waterways.

The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/About/Districts/Nashville-District/, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on X (formerly Twitter) at http://www.x.com/nashvillecorps. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest Nashville District employment and contracting opportunities at https://www.linkedin.com/company/u-s-army-corps-of-engineers-nashville-district.