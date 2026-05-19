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    Commander's Open Line

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    JAPAN

    05.13.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Col. Winston Layslie, commander of 35th Medical Group, speaks with U.S. Navy Seaman John-Paul Cavada, a broadcaster and DJ assigned to American Forces Network Misawa (AFN), during a radio interview at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2026. During the interview Layslie spoke of changes happening at the medical facility on base as well as how medical specialists are brought to base for the Misawa community during the Commander’s Open Line radio segment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 18:40
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1007705
    VIRIN: 260513-N-WF663-2151
    Filename: DOD_111719600
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Commander's Open Line, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    RAI
    Radio around the Region
    interview

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