Misawa beach cleanup 2026

Misawa outdoor recreation hosted a beach cleanup event at itsukawame on May 9th, 2026. The purpose of the beach cleanup was to ensure the beaches cleanliness for local residents (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro.)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 19:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1007151
|VIRIN:
|260508-N-CK730-3242
|Filename:
|DOD_111709055
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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