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    Misawa beach cleanup 2026

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    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.08.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa outdoor recreation hosted a beach cleanup event at itsukawame on May 9th, 2026. The purpose of the beach cleanup was to ensure the beaches cleanliness for local residents (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 19:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1007151
    VIRIN: 260508-N-CK730-3242
    Filename: DOD_111709055
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa beach cleanup 2026, by PO3 Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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