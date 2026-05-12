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    SPOTLIGHT: USSF Lt Lee

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.08.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    1st Lt. Haena Lee, U.S. Space Force 5th Space Warning Squadron Det. 4 deputy commander, explains her role in her unit while being assigned to Misawa Air Base, Japan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 03:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006639
    VIRIN: 260309-F-EU981-1001
    Filename: DOD_111699318
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP

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    This work, SPOTLIGHT: USSF Lt Lee, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USSF
    Space Force

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