SPOTLIGHT: USSF Lt Lee

1st Lt. Haena Lee, U.S. Space Force 5th Space Warning Squadron Det. 4 deputy commander, explains her role in her unit while being assigned to Misawa Air Base, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 03:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006639
|VIRIN:
|260309-F-EU981-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111699318
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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