American Day is happening June 21, 2026 right outside the main gate of Misawa Air Base. Attendees can celebrate American culture with food, music, parades, and games!
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 03:10
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1005905
|VIRIN:
|260505-F-EU981-1281
|Filename:
|DOD_111686085
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Misawa: American Day, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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