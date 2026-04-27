(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Misawa: American Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.04.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    American Day is happening June 21, 2026 right outside the main gate of Misawa Air Base. Attendees can celebrate American culture with food, music, parades, and games!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 03:10
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 1005905
    VIRIN: 260505-F-EU981-1281
    Filename: DOD_111686085
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Misawa: American Day, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    American Day
    Misawa Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video