Typhoon season is from May to October and it's your responsibility to be prepared for anything that might come your way. Follow these tips to make sure you and your home are ready for the possibility of typhoons making landfall this season.
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 02:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1005903
|VIRIN:
|260428-F-EU981-3681
|Filename:
|DOD_111686067
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Pacific: Be Ready for Typhoon Season, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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