AFN Pacific: Be Ready for Typhoon Season

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005903" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Typhoon season is from May to October and it's your responsibility to be prepared for anything that might come your way. Follow these tips to make sure you and your home are ready for the possibility of typhoons making landfall this season.