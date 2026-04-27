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    AFN Pacific: Be Ready for Typhoon Season

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    JAPAN

    04.27.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Typhoon season is from May to October and it's your responsibility to be prepared for anything that might come your way. Follow these tips to make sure you and your home are ready for the possibility of typhoons making landfall this season.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 02:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1005903
    VIRIN: 260428-F-EU981-3681
    Filename: DOD_111686067
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Pacific: Be Ready for Typhoon Season, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    readiness
    typhoon season
    disaster preparedness

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