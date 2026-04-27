(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Chief Petty Officer Association Spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.24.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    The Misawa Chief Petty Officer Association conducts a spring tire swap at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 25, 2026. The CPOA wanted to give back to the community by making sure their are prepared for the summer. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 19:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005882
    VIRIN: 260425-F-WJ251-1001
    Filename: DOD_111685494
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Chief Petty Officer Association Spotlight, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    preparedness
    Navy Chief Petty Officer Association
    Misawa Air Base
    Tire Swap

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video