Misawa Chief Petty Officer Association Spotlight

The Misawa Chief Petty Officer Association conducts a spring tire swap at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 25, 2026. The CPOA wanted to give back to the community by making sure their are prepared for the summer. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 19:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005882
|VIRIN:
|260425-F-WJ251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111685494
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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