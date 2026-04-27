U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mark Tyhurst, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment operator, gives a shoutout for America's 250th Birthday at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March, 4, 2026. This video is a part of the RED Friday campaign to remember all our service members deployed worldwide, honoring those who sacrifice their freedom to demonstrate peace through strength.(U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro.)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 19:33
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1005881
|VIRIN:
|260303-N-CK730-2981
|Filename:
|DOD_111685467
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SrA Mark Tyhurst Shoutout, by PO3 Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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