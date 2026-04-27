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    SrA Mark Tyhurst Shoutout

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mark Tyhurst, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment operator, gives a shoutout for America's 250th Birthday at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March, 4, 2026. This video is a part of the RED Friday campaign to remember all our service members deployed worldwide, honoring those who sacrifice their freedom to demonstrate peace through strength.(U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 19:33
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1005881
    VIRIN: 260303-N-CK730-2981
    Filename: DOD_111685467
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, SrA Mark Tyhurst Shoutout, by PO3 Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Dirt Boys
    AFN
    Misawa Air Base

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