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    Wild Weasel History: The Legacy

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    JAPAN

    05.03.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    In this series we take a look at the history of the Wild Weasel mission and the aircraft that made history as the "first in and last out." In part three, we take a look at the F-4 Phantom II and it's many variants that took on the Wild Weasel mission for the longest stretch of time, starting from the 1970's to early 90's.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.06.2026 19:28
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1005880
    VIRIN: 260503-F-EU981-2749
    Filename: DOD_111685459
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Wild Weasel History: The Legacy, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Wild Weasel
    F-4 Pantom II
    History & Heritage

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