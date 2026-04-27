In this series we take a look at the history of the Wild Weasel mission and the aircraft that made history as the "first in and last out." In part three, we take a look at the F-4 Phantom II and it's many variants that took on the Wild Weasel mission for the longest stretch of time, starting from the 1970's to early 90's.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2026 19:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1005880
|VIRIN:
|260503-F-EU981-2749
|Filename:
|DOD_111685459
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel History: The Legacy, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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