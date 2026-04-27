Misawa base tour April 2026

The 35th Fighter wing held a friendship tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 17, 2026. The tour gave the local community the opportunity to learn more about how commands on base operate. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro.)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2026 01:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1005401
|VIRIN:
|260427-N-CK730-6816
|Filename:
|DOD_111679212
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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