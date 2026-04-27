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    Misawa base tour April 2026

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.16.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro 

    AFN Misawa

    The 35th Fighter wing held a friendship tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 17, 2026. The tour gave the local community the opportunity to learn more about how commands on base operate. (U.S Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.05.2026 01:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1005401
    VIRIN: 260427-N-CK730-6816
    Filename: DOD_111679212
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa base tour April 2026, by PO3 Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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