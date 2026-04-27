U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. David Carbajal, Armed Forces Network Pacific station manager, gives a shoutout for America's 250th birthday at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April, 25, 2026. This video is a part of the RED Friday campaign to remember all our service members deployed worldwide, honoring those who sacrifice their freedom to demonstrate peace through strength. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 02:35
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1004581
|VIRIN:
|260430-F-WJ251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111666371
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MSgt Carbajal Shoutout, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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