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    USNS Robert E. Peary Enables 4th Fleet Combat Readiness with 154-Day Deployment

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    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    NORFOLK – The U.S. Navy’s Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE-5) returns to homeport at Naval Station Norfolk, April 29, 2026. Operated by Military Sealift Command Atlantic (MSCLANT), Peary completed a five-month deployment in 4th Fleet’s area of operation, in support of Operation Southern Spear, a military and surveillance campaign focused on disrupting trafficking and protecting the U.S. Southern maritime boarder in the Caribbean. Deployed for 154 days, the Peary safely executed 64 at-sea replenishment services to 15 U.S. Navy ships, enabling naval forces to maintain a sustained presence at sea. MSCLANT executes tactical or administrative control for all MSC ships in the Western Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of America and in both the Southern Atlantic and Eastern Pacific oceans surrounding Central and South America. MSCLANT develops schedules and provides all combat logistics force (CLF), service support, expeditionary fast transport (EPF), and special mission ships for Commanders, Task Force 80 and 40 as well as strategic sealift ships for Combatant Commanders. Additionally, MSCLANT/CTG 80.83 deploys CLF support to U.S. 5th and 6th Fleets as independent deployers or in direct support for all carrier strike groups deploying from CTF 80. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 14:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004476
    VIRIN: 260428-N-TF680-1001
    Filename: DOD_111664985
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

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    DTH26
    We deliver; deployment; Mariners, Sailors, Civilians; sea states; United We Sail

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