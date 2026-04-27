USNS Robert E. Peary Enables 4th Fleet Combat Readiness with 154-Day Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004476" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NORFOLK – The U.S. Navy’s Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE-5) returns to homeport at Naval Station Norfolk, April 29, 2026. Operated by Military Sealift Command Atlantic (MSCLANT), Peary completed a five-month deployment in 4th Fleet’s area of operation, in support of Operation Southern Spear, a military and surveillance campaign focused on disrupting trafficking and protecting the U.S. Southern maritime boarder in the Caribbean. Deployed for 154 days, the Peary safely executed 64 at-sea replenishment services to 15 U.S. Navy ships, enabling naval forces to maintain a sustained presence at sea. MSCLANT executes tactical or administrative control for all MSC ships in the Western Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of America and in both the Southern Atlantic and Eastern Pacific oceans surrounding Central and South America. MSCLANT develops schedules and provides all combat logistics force (CLF), service support, expeditionary fast transport (EPF), and special mission ships for Commanders, Task Force 80 and 40 as well as strategic sealift ships for Combatant Commanders. Additionally, MSCLANT/CTG 80.83 deploys CLF support to U.S. 5th and 6th Fleets as independent deployers or in direct support for all carrier strike groups deploying from CTF 80. (U.S. Navy video by Ryan Carter)