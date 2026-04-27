USNS Robert E. Peary Enables 4th Fleet Combat Readiness with 154-Day Deployment

Photo By William Dodge | NORFOLK – The U.S. Navy’s Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE-5) returns to homeport at Naval Station Norfolk, April 29, 2026. Operated by Military Sealift Command Atlantic (MSCLANT), Peary completed a five-month deployment in 4th Fleet’s area of operation, in support of Operation Southern Spear, a military and surveillance campaign focused on disrupting trafficking and protecting the U.S. Southern maritime boarder in the Caribbean. Deployed for 154 days, the Peary safely executed 64 at-sea replenishment services to 15 U.S. Navy ships, enabling naval forces to maintain a sustained presence at sea. MSCLANT executes tactical or administrative control for all MSC ships in the Western Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of America and in both the Southern Atlantic and Eastern Pacific oceans surrounding Central and South America. MSCLANT develops schedules and provides all combat logistics force (CLF), service support, expeditionary fast transport (EPF), and special mission ships for Commanders, Task Force 80 and 40 as well as strategic sealift ships for Combatant Commanders. Additionally, MSCLANT/CTG 80.83 deploys CLF support to U.S. 5th and 6th Fleets as independent deployers or in direct support for all carrier strike groups deploying from CTF 80. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge) see less | View Image Page

Photo By William Dodge | NORFOLK – The U.S. Navy’s Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Robert E....... read more read more

NORFOLK, Virginia (April 29, 2026) – USNS Robert E. Peary (T-AKE 5) and the ship’s 105 civil service mariners (CIVMARS) returned to Naval Station Norfolk, concluding 154-day deployment, April 29.

Operating in the U.S. 4th Fleet area of responsibility, the Peary supported Operation Southern Spear (OSS) – a counter narcotics mission to dismantle Designated Terrorist Organizations and counter illicit maritime activity that threatens the security and stability of the Western Hemisphere—by supplying 17 Navy vessels, including the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, USS Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, and USS Lake Erie.

The Peary served as the vital supply line for the U.S. Navy’s global projection. Operating as a floating superstore, she provided fuel, ammunition and stores at sea, allowing Navy warships to stay on station indefinitely and eliminating the need to return to port for logistics.

As the sole dry cargo and ammunition vessel, Peary – manned by a dedicated crew – executed 64 at-sea replenishments, transferring 19,488,042 gallons of fuel, performing 16 CONSOLS (consolidation of cargo at sea), 13 VERTREPS (vertical replenishments at sea), and handling 12,899 pallets. “Peary’s efforts were instrumental in expanding the Navy’s operational reach, thus, increasing the sustainability of our Navy warships operating in 4th Fleet,” said Capt. James A. (Jamie) Murdock, commodore of Military Sealift Command (MSC) – Atlantic in Norfolk, Va.

“This was a highly successful five-month deployment,” said Capt. Dale P. Cramer, shipmaster of USNS Robert E. Peary. “The ability to sustain warfighting ships – given the high op tempo of the Caribbean Sea and global events – was truly magnificent. I am so incredibly proud of the entire Peary crew, who demonstrated what it means to be a professional civilian mariner, delivering excellence under intense, real-world conditions to keep our Navy fighting.”

It is the enduring tradition of MSC CIVMARS to face risks wherever necessary to provide logistical support to the Navy’s fleet,” Murdock said. “Thank you to Capt. Cramer and his crew for looking out for one another and bringing the Peary home safe and mission ready.”

In addition to Peary’s participation, several other MSC ships provided replenishment and logistic services to U.S. Navy warfighting ships in the Caribbean, including the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196), the fast combat support vessel USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), and tanker Overseas Mykonos.

The Peary has been operational since 2008. It is a 210-meter vessel among 14 MSC dry cargo and ammunition vessels that provide virtually everything Navy ships need to accomplish their missions at sea.

MSC operates roughly 140 civilian-crewed ships that provide global logistics, replenishment at sea, specialized mission support, and combat cargo prepositioning for the U.S. Navy.

To learn more about MSC, visit: https://www.sealiftcommand.com/