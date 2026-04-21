Nashville District announces bilingual safety displays at J. Percy Priest Lake | El Distrito de Nashville anuncia paneles bilingües de seguridad en el Lago J. Percy Priest

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1003907" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Noe Gonzalez, a public affairs specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, highlights water safety and announces the availability of 18 new bilingual informational signs at J. Percy Priest Lake during a public service announcement. The signs, located at popular recreation areas such as Seven Points Campground and Cook Day Use Area, provide safety rules, non-emergency contacts, and life jacket guidance in English and Spanish to promote safe recreation for the local Hispanic community.



The Nashville District manages 284 recreation areas, supporting over 22.7 million visitors every year. From camping and hiking to boating and fishing, our public lands give visitors places to enjoy the outdoors across 4,600 miles of shoreline.

(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video)

-----------------------------------------------------



Noe González, especialista en asuntos públicos del Distrito de Nashville del Cuerpo de Ingenieros del Ejército de EE. UU., resalta la seguridad en el agua y anuncia la disponibilidad de 18 nuevos letreros informativos bilingües en el lago J. Percy Priest durante un anuncio de servicio público. Los letreros, ubicados en áreas recreativas populares como el campamento Seven Points y el área de uso diurno Cook, brindan reglas de seguridad, contactos que no son de emergencia y orientación sobre chalecos salvavidas en inglés y español para promover una recreación segura para la comunidad hispana local.



El Distrito de Nashville administra 284 áreas de recreación y recibe a más de 22.7 millones de visitantes cada año. Desde acampar y caminar hasta navegar y pescar, nuestras tierras públicas ofrecen a los visitantes lugares para disfrutar del aire libre a lo largo de 4,600 millas de costa. (Video del Cuerpo de Ingenieros del Ejército de EE. UU.)