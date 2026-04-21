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    Bilateral K9 Training

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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.13.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force and Japan Self Defense Force servicemembers participate in bilateral K9 training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 14, 2026. The training consisted of combat movement, agile combat deployment, detection capabilities, and the ability to detect intruders. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 03:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1003819
    VIRIN: 260414-F-WJ251-1001
    Filename: DOD_111652709
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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    This work, Bilateral K9 Training, by A1C Adryan Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    bilateral
    35th Security Forces Squadron
    JASDF
    Misawa Air Base
    K9

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