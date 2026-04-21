U.S. Air Force and Japan Self Defense Force servicemembers participate in bilateral K9 training at Misawa Air Base, Japan, April 14, 2026. The training consisted of combat movement, agile combat deployment, detection capabilities, and the ability to detect intruders. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 03:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1003819
|VIRIN:
|260414-F-WJ251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111652709
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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