Servicemembers assigned to American Forces Network Misawa discuss their new Common Access Cards at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March, 25, 2026. Keeping your CAC is basic operational security that is integral to the safety of the mission (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young).
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 02:45
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1003816
|VIRIN:
|260325-F-WJ251-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111652666
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Newcard Extended version, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, A1C Adryan Young and PO3 Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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