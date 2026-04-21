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    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.23.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig, Airman 1st Class Adryan Young and Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason De Castro

    AFN Misawa

    Servicemembers assigned to American Forces Network Misawa discuss their new Common Access Cards at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March, 25, 2026. Keeping your CAC is basic operational security that is integral to the safety of the mission (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adryan Young).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 02:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1003816
    VIRIN: 260325-F-WJ251-1002
    Filename: DOD_111652666
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newcard Extended version, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, A1C Adryan Young and PO3 Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    OPSEC
    AFN Misawa
    Common Access Card (CAC)
    Misawa Air Base

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